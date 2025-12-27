Search Search
Saturday, Dec 27, 2025
Dhaka Capitals coach dies after collapsing at Sylhet stadium minutes before team's BPL match

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 27, 2025 05:03 pm IST

The incident happened just minutes before the start of Dhaka Capitals’ Bangladesh Premier League match against Rajshahi Warriors

Mahbub Ali Zaki, the assistant coach of the Dhaka Capitals, passed away on Saturday after collapsing just minutes before the start of his team’s Bangladesh Premier League match against Rajshahi Warriors at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki
Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki

Zaki, 59, collapsed during the warm-up. Dhaka Capitals’ medical staff immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before he was rushed by ambulance to Al Haramain Hospital, where he was declared dead. The news was confirmed by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Debashish Chowdhury. Team officials said Zaki had not reported any health issues prior to the incident.

Players from Sylhet Titans, Noakhali Express and Chattogram Royals rushed to the hospital following the incident. Both teams later observed a minute’s silence during the innings break as a mark of respect.

ALSO READ: 'Please don't complain': Melbourne Ashes Test finishes inside two days, why no pitch talk? Reserved just for India?

“Mahbub Ali Zaki’s dedication and invaluable contribution to the development of fast bowling and Bangladesh cricket will be remembered with profound respect and gratitude,” the BCB said in a post on X.

“We are deeply saddened by this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” Dhaka Capitals added on Instagram.

A former fast bowler, Zaki represented Comilla District in the National Cricket Championship and played for leading clubs such as Abahani and Dhanmondi in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. After retiring, he moved into coaching, joining the BCB in 2008 as a High Performance coach. He played a key role in the development of Bangladesh’s fast bowlers, most notably working with Taskin Ahmed during the scrutiny over the pacer’s bowling action at the 2016 T20 World Cup in India.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including Vijay Hazare Trophy Live.
News / Cricket News / Dhaka Capitals coach dies after collapsing at Sylhet stadium minutes before team's BPL match
Follow Us On