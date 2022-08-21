Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on 'hateful, hurtful' rumours; Yuzvendra Chahal's two-word response wins hearts

Over the past few days, speculations have been rife on social media over Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's relationship. The rumours over a probable rift in the couple began when Dhanashree had removed ‘Chahal’ from her name on official Instagram profile. Further speculations began when the Indian spinner posted a story, where he talks about starting a “new life.” However, earlier this week, both Chahal and Dhanashree had urged the fans to to not believe in “rumours.”

Earlier today, Dhanashree posted an emotional post on her official Instagram profile where she said that it was “hurtful” to see the speculations over the same. The choreographer also revealed that she tore her ACL ligament while dancing for a reel, and has been in immense physical pain over the past 14 days.

She also said she couldn't do the “basic things” in life, and that the emergence of speculations over her relationship with Chahal were “hateful” and “draining.”

“I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab everyday). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends,” Dhanashree wrote on her profile, as she revealed the injury.

"I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately

“This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least," she further wrote.

Dhanashree, however, insisted that the experience has made her stronger.

"I now feel wiser after this experience. I now know that people will talk and that’s okay, as long as you are a living, breathing embodiment of your truth.

“Thanks for turning my weakness into my strength and helping me strengthen my integrity further."

Chahal wrote, “My woman” in the comment section of the post, as Dhanashree continues to receive support from fans amid a tough period.

She also signed off the post with ‘DVC’ initials.

