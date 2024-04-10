Dhanashree Verma's wish on Yuzvendra Chahal's 150th IPL match breaks the internet: Watch video

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma wished the Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner on his 150th IPL match on Wednesday. The Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is Chahal's 150th game in the tournament. He became the 26th player to reach the milestone. Yuzvendra Chahal with his wife Dhanashree Verma(dhanashree9/Instagram)

The crafty leg-spinner who currently plies his trade for the Rajasthan Royals has also represented the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.

Dhanashree, a choreographer and actress, said she is proud of her husband. "Hey Yuzi congratulations for your 150th IPL match today. We are super proud of you. The way you have contributed all these years, to your previous teams and now to Rajasthan Royals, I'm sure they all are super proud of the way you have played," she said in a video posted on RR's X handle.

Calling herself Chahal's biggest cheerleader, Dhanashree said her husband always strikes under pressure and delivers the goods for his team.

"Every time you have come back with a bang, we all love you for that. Whenever the match is stuck in a tricky situation, you are the only bowler who comes and takes a wicket. Just believe in who you are, believe in your craft and your skill set. We are all there to support you. I'm your biggest cheerleader and I will always support you 100%," she said.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history and just five wickets short of becoming the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in the tournament. Chahal’s forte is to control the flow of runs in the middle overs also picking crucial wickets thereby dictating the course of play – a role he excelled in for the Challengers over the years. Not surprisingly, Chahal is the joint-highest wicket-taker of the season in the middle overs (7-15) with five wickets at an average of 12 and economy of just 6! He has just conceded five boundaries in 60 deliveries in this phase of play.

This year, he is once again in the race to grab the purple cap. He is second on the list behind CSK's Mustafizur Rahman, with 8 wickets in 5 matches at an outstanding economy rate of 6.35.