Watch: ‘Dhoni Dhoni’ chants boom Chinnaswamy Stadium, Anushka Sharma admits ‘they love him’

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli's wife, Anuskha Sharma was present in the stands cheering for RCB in the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday evening. Given her popularity the camera panned towards her on several occasions during the course of the match, videos of which have been shared on social media.

Anushka Sharma's reaction to MS Dhoni's reception at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which was caught on camera, has gone viral on social media.

Out of all the videos the one which got major traction and is widely being shared on social media is her reaction to MS Dhoni's rousing reception at her husband's home ground.

The moment transpired with two balls remaining in the CSK innings as the home crowd went berserk and cheered the loudest at the opposition captain's arrival in the crease.

In the video Anushka can be seen smiling and telling her peers seated beside “they love him”.

Here is the video:

Dhoni managed a single off his first ball as CSK went to pile a staggering 226/6 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first. Devon Conway led CSK's charge as he scored 83 off 45 balls before getting out to a yorker from Harshal Patel.

Conway found good support for the second and third wicket as in-form Ajinkya Rahane smashed a 20-ball 37 and Shivam Dube slammed 52 off 27 balls.

RCB lost Virat Kohli early in the run chase, getting out in an unfortunate manner as the ball took an inside edge, hits his shoe before rolling back to the stump and dislodging a bail in the process.

RCB lost another wicket in the next over, which also saw MS Dhoni miss a simple caught-behind opportunity, at least by his standards, giving RCB captain Faf du Plessis a second life on 0.

Du Plessis made full use of the bonus and together with Glenn Maxwell piled misery on CSK, making the gigantic 227-run target look modest. The pair added 126 runs in 61 balls but lost their wickets towards the business end of the match.

Maxwell was the first man to depart as his mistimed shot flew straight up in the air before settling in Dhoni's gloves, which appeared to be shaking right before he caught the ball. Du Plessis also got out in similar fashion only the bowler being different this time.

Following their dismissal, RCB's middle-order, with Dinesh Karthik only being the reputable finisher, the team could only reach 218/8 and lost the high-scoring contest by eight runs.

