'Dhoni doesn't like Gambhir. Gambhir doesn't like Dhoni. Even Kohli for that matter': India coach's controversy debunked

The world wants to know. What is Gautam Gambhir's exact equation with MS Dhoni? Are they friends? Are they not? Is there animosity? Is there any degree of brotherhood? Why has Gambhir time and again said 'Ek chhakke ne World Cup nahi jitaya'? Like Harbhajan Singh, is Gambhir, too, not on talking terms with Dhoni? Can we please have the answer just for once? Gautam Gambhir (C) shares a lot of history with both MS Dhoni (L) and Virat Kohli (R)(Agencies)

Well, it seems like we finally do. Gambhir's childhood coach, Sanjay Bharadwaj, opened up on the preconceived notion that Gambhir has to face for being a headstrong personality. Everyone is aware of just how country-driven Gambhir is. From playing for India, to joining politics, and returning to national duty in a different role. Gambhir has stood up for India in various capacities and continues to do so daily. And when a common motive drives you, there is no room for grudges. When asked on The Raunac Podcast, what is the truth behind the 'Gambhir does not like Dhoni. Dhoni does not like Gambhir' theory; Bharadwaj has just one thing to say.

"Gautam has never disliked anyone. This is a fact. People say that Gambhir doesn't like Dhoni. Even Virat Kohli for that matter. He doesn't dislike anyone. He only likes and dislikes certain acts. Gautam Gambhir doesn't have a personal grudge against anyone."

After Dhoni, the one name that has been long associated with Gambhir is that of Kohli. Kohli and Gambhir go back a long way. The two represented the same team in Ranji Trophy, and of course, India. In 2009, when Kohli scored his maiden century for India, Gambhir gave his Player of the Match award to him. However, from winning the World Cup together, Kohli and Gambhir became rivals, when during IPL 2013, a fiery confrontation broke out between the two. 10 years later, Gambhir and Kohli were once again at loggerheads, this time involving Naveen Ul Haq, during IPL 2023.

Truth behind Gautam Gambhir's tiff with Virat Kohli

Plenty of water has flown under the bridge since. Gambhir is now India's head coach, and given the kind of visuals that emerge of him and Kohli together, the two Delhi boys are back to being friends. Surely, the equation Gambhir shares with Dhoni is different to Kohli. There's a lot more history there. Not like there isn't any between Dhoni and Gambhir – after all, the two were roommates when Dhoni was bursting onto the scene during the 2004 India A Series – but it's lot more personal between Gambhir and Kohli. Or is there not?

"We have spoken about it. He says 'Sir, you know, right?' Have I ever done anything? Ever said something about anyone. Never. Even Virat Kohli for that matter. He only fights for the team. For example, if anyone says anything to Naveen, then for Gautam it doesn't matter whether it's Kohli or anyone else," Bharadwaj added.

"He feels 'Naveen is my team players'. And being the family that he was, being the senior that he was, Gautam stepped up. Gambhir treats his team as family, that philosophy which states, 'I will run into anyone against my team'. His controversies stem from everything that happens on the ground. It never spills out of the ground."