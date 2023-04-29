'Dhoni sir ran me out. Will feel very proud': Jurel's astonishing reaction to being dismissed by MSD's direct hit

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 29, 2023 11:19 AM IST

RR youngster Dhruv Jurel had a sensational reaction to being dismissed by a direct hit from MS Dhoni during the game against CSK earlier this week.

The Rajasthan Royals did a double on Chennai Super Kings earlier this week when they registered a 32-run win over MS Dhoni's men in Jaipur. The Royals had inflicted a narrow three-win loss on the Super Kings in their clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and produced an even better performance on Wednesday night; the side posted 202/5 in 20 overs after batting first, and displayed a supreme bowling effort to restrict the CSK to 170/6.

MS Dhoni; Dhruv Jurel(IPL/ANI)

The Royals did face few hiccups during the middle overs of their batting innings before Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (27* off 13 balls) provided them with a late boost. Jurel was eventually run out in the final over of the game, courtesy of a direct hit from MS Dhoni.

While Dhoni's successful throw went viral on social media, Jurel's reaction to being dismissed from a direct hit from the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has now won fans' hearts. In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on their official YouTube account, Jurel talked about the throw that ended his stay at the crease, and stated that it is a memory that would stay with him for a long time.

“When I will have a look a at the scorecard after 20 years, and when it says that Dhoni sir ran me out, I will feel very proud. My name would be up there, and next to it would be Dhoni sir's name. And that's enough for me!” Jurel said.

Jurel is enjoying a stellar maiden season in the Indian Premier League so far, as he made his name for power-hitting in RR's lower-middle order. Jurel has scored 130 runs in seven matches so far -- staying unbeaten in three -- at a brilliant strike rate of 196.97. 88 of Jurel's 130 runs have come in boundaries (10 fours, 8 sixes).

The Royals return to action on Sunday night when they take on the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

