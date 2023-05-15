Dhoni will not play IPL next year: Ex-IND star points out ‘enough hints’ that suggests this is MS' final season

If there is one cricketer who has captivated the crowd most in this edition of IPL, it has got to be Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Despite doing very little batting, fifty deliveries in 13 matches, “Dhoni Dhoni” chants have engulfed the arena irrespective of the city where the match is being played.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A similar scene was experienced on Sunday evening at the Chepauk Stadium, which is CSK's home venue, on Sunday evening, as the team's six-wicket defeat against KKR was quickly forgotten. It was replaced by flashlights all around the stadium as Dhoni along with teammates engaged in a special lap of honour.

Dhoni walked around wearing a kneecap and tossed CSK jerseys and tennis balls into the crowd with a racquet. Others present nearby also had their moments with the legendary cricketers, as many were seen taking selfies or getting an autograph.

This was not the end as batting maestro Sunil Gavaskar, who is part of the commentary panel, also joined the bandwagon and ran towards Dhoni to get a signature on his shirt, as the shared a hug after it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Well the giveaway could have been a result of the match being CSK's final league game at home, few indicated it as signs of this being Dhoni's final outing in the cash rich league. Former India batter Mohammad Kaif also feels the same and speaking on Star Sports’ show Cricket Live, the 2002 NatWest finals hero noted: “I think MSD has given enough hints that this is his last IPL. He’s keeping the world guessing and that’s been his nature. But I have this intuition that Dhoni will not be playing the IPL next year.”

He also shared his thoughts on the wholesome moment shared between Gavaskar and Dhoni. “We have never seen Sunny sir taking an autograph of any other cricketer. A great like Sunil Gavaskar taking the autograph on his shirt from Dhoni just tells the greatness of MS Dhoni,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CSK had a great chance of sealing a play-offs berth but the defeat against KKR have stalled their progress to the next stage. However, a win against Delhi Capitals in their next fixture will definitely raise the prospect of them making the cut for final four. They are currently placed second with 15 points from 13 matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON