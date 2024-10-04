Dhruv Jurel crushes Ishan Kishan's Test comeback dream despite missing well-deserved hundred in Irani Cup knock

Dhruv Jurel, on Friday, ended all talks surrounding the possible return of Ishan Kishan to the Indian Test team following his century last month in the Duleep Trophy campaign, as he carved out a valiant knock of 93, batting at No.6 for Rest of India in the Irani Cup match against Mumbai in Lucknow. Dhruv Jurel (left) scored 93 in Irani Cup

Ishan made an impressive comeback to red-ball cricket with a century in the pre-season Buchi Babu tournament, before emulating the knock in the second round of the Duleep Trophy last month. Despite managing just 23 runs in the next three innings, rumours remained about a possible return to the Indian squad for the first time since December last year, even as he missed out on the squad for the Bangladesh T20I series.

The talks around Ishan subsequently put pressure on Jurel, given that India's first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant ended all concerns over his Test return after 649 days with a knock of 109 in Chennai against Bangladesh. Jurel, who did not get a game in the recently-concluded two-match series against Bangladesh, hence had one opportunity to prove his worth ahead of the selection for the home contest against New Zealand, and the 23-year-old responded with a knock of 93 off 121, laced with a six and 13 boundaries, while stitching a 165-run stand alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran, who scored 191 to help Rest of India amass 416.

Ishan to wait for his India opportunity

If not in the white-ball format, Ishan will have to wait for his opportunity in Test cricket after he managed just 38 off 60 for Rest of India in the Irani Cup match. However, a consistent show in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season could compel the selectors to think otherwise amid India still in search of middle-order back-up batters, especially for the tour of Australia later next month.

Jurel and Easwaran's knocks on Friday helped Rest of India scored 416, but fell 121 runs short of Mumbai's first-innings total of 537. Spinners Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian were the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai with their respective three-fers.