Did the BCCI Oz tour review have cricket on its agenda?

Mumbai: The Indian cricket board (BCCI) wants to discipline the team. Information trickling in from the post-tour review meet with the team management suggests there may be a limit to family’s stay time during overseas tours, practice sessions would become mandatory, all team members would have to travel together again, everyone must play domestic cricket. It wasn’t just Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli also did not get runs other than his Perth hundred (AFP)

Past protocols reintroduced; some regulations should never have been relaxed earlier. Will these measures be enough to help the Indian cricket team course correct, especially at a critical juncture undergoing transition? What should tour reviews be like? How much cricket is actually discussed?

A list of what was not discussed is more revealing. Botched selection calls marked the Australian tour that saw a senior spinner retiring mid-way and ended with the captain forced to ‘opt out’ of the final Test match after his form nosedived. It didn’t help that the best paceman in the series was so overworked that he broke down at the tail end.

Was the board not curious to find out why R Ashwin, a veteran of 106 Tests chose to end his career after the third Test in Brisbane? Was his bowling fitness under question, or did someone else offer better batting utility? Why did he see no point in sticking around as the reserve spinner? Did anyone try to stop him?

Nobody asked why Harshit Rana, with just 10 first-class matches behind him, was picked ahead of Prasidh Krishna at Perth. Little known quicks have worked before and Harshit did start brightly in the first innings, but if he was the chosen one, why did he not play the tour match to acclimatize? Krishna, who one got an impression was being prepped for the series – he picked up 10 wickets in 2 tour matches – got a look-in only in the final Test at Sydney where he showed that by not playing him earlier in the series, India might have missed a trick.

Does the Indian board know what to make of their most dynamic of batters, Rishabh Pant? Did they try to find out what the captain, coach and selectors think about him? After five years of strutting his way over international bowlers, he is back to being reprimanded for his methods. Was his Melbourne first innings ramp-gone-wrong a bigger problem or the timing of his hoick against Travis Head in the second innings that gave Australia an opening?

The selectors want players to give prominence to domestic cricket. But did Abhimanyu Easwaran, picked for his domestic showings, ever come close to making the playing eleven? If the tour selectors didn’t feel confident that he would come good, then isn’t that a more acute problem?

Rohit Sharma started the series in the middle-order after KL Rahul got runs at the top, went back to opening in the fourth Test and dropped out of the final Test after not finding runs anywhere. Was it just Rohit, the out-of-form batter, or did it affect Rohit, the captain, too? Did the board try to probe, because Rohit can’t be expected to self-assess.

It wasn’t just Rohit, Virat Kohli the leading batter in the side didn’t get runs other than his Perth hundred. With the poor form of the two leading batters weighing the team down, batting depth became a primary criterion for selection. So much so that two spinners Washington and Jadeja played in Sydney on a green pitch that assisted seam with invariable bounce and took no spin. Together, they bowled 4 overs in two innings. No questions asked.

India continued to play with three seamers, tactically the same as Australia, but not of the same class and experience. Except, that India had Bumrah. Not only did the ace pacer play all Tests, but he also exerted himself carrying an inexperienced bowling attack, until he broke down in the final Test match. Did anyone try to understand if selections should have offered more cover to reduce Bumrah’s burden?

It doesn’t end here. Were the support staff good enough to offer solutions to Kohli’s persistent technical problems? Could they challenge his methods, if they were not working? Tactically, are Gambhir and Rohit on the same page?

For these questions to prop up in a review meeting, you needed cricketing expertise.

In England and Wales Cricket Board for example, Rob Key, a former player appointed MD runs cricket, while the administrators tackle boardroom battles. BCCI has a Cricket Advisory Committe that comes together only to pick a coach, as mandated by the constitution. Dilip Vengsarkar and Shubhangi Kulkarni, former India captains are in the Apex Council, but their ambit is limited. Abey Kuruvilla, the former pacer appointed GM only runs domestic cricket.

BCCI president Roger Binny attended the meeting, but how vocal was he? Until things change, tour reviews will only throw up populist policy guidelines and the real issues will often be swept under the carpet.