Did Virat Kohli unfollow Ranveer Allahbadia after India's Got Latent controversy? Internet reacts to viral screenshot

Influencer and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia is at the center of a growing controversy after his appearance on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. The backlash stems from an inappropriate question he posed to a contestant that sparked outrage across social media, with thousands of users calling him out for crossing the line. Virat Kohli has seemingly unfollowed Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram(PTI/Files)

As criticism poured in, Ranveer reportedly lost nearly 8,000 followers, according to an influencer marketing firm’s report. However, the biggest blow appears to have come from Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli. A viral screenshot of Kohli’s Instagram following list suggests that the cricketer has unfollowed Ranveer amid the controversy, fueling further discussion online.

Here's how fans reacted to the screenshot circulating on social media platforms:

The controversy escalated beyond social media outrage earlier this week; an FIR was filed against Ranveer, Samay Raina, and others associated with India’s Got Latent, including Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and the show’s producers. Authorities have summoned Ranveer for questioning, and he is expected to record his statement in the coming days.

In response to the backlash, Ranveer issued a public apology. The episode in question has been removed from YouTube, with Samay announcing that he has taken down all India’s Got Latent videos from his channel.

“Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time,” he wrote, assuring full cooperation with authorities.

Summons from Assam Police

Assam Police has also issued fresh summons to Chanchlani, Allahbadia and others. The case was registered with Guwahati Crime Branch on February 10, based on a complaint filed by Alok Boruah, a resident of Guwahati, against several YouTubers and influencers.

The complaint alleged that the accused had engaged in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on the YouTube show "India's Got Latent", causing harm to public decency and morality.

A senior official of the Assam Police told ANI that a team had been sent to Mumbai to investigate the case. "We have issued summons to Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia, and we will be investigating the matter further," the official said.