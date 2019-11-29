‘Didn’t find any special reason for keeping me out’: Veteran Pakistan cricketer questions selectors

cricket

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Fawad Alam has questioned selectors’ decision to keep it out of the national team despite doing ever so well on domestic circuit. Alam has played 164 first-class games and scored 12106 runs at an outstanding average of almost 57. Despite such numbers, Alam has featured in just three Tests for Pakistan. His last appearance in the longest format came way back in 2009.

“Naturally it hurts. But, I am not losing hope. Hope sustains the world and has sustained me as well,” Fawad was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“I am not a big star player who can go and question the PCB or the selectors, but whenever I have talked to my colleagues, I didn’t find any special reason for keeping me out,” he added.

Thanks to every one for lovely tweets, messages & supporting always. Feeling blessed & so much motivated 😊 🙏🏼 #alhamdulillah #blessed — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) November 27, 2019

Fawad Alam reminded selectors of his batting prowess recently as he slammed a majestic double ton for Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash against Southern Punjab.

It was earlier reported that Alam had complained to former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed regarding his continued absence from the national team. Sarfaraz, who stitched a 278-run stand with Alam against Southern Punjab, quashed these reports by praising Alam’s ability to answer critics with his bat.

“Fawad Alam has never complained to me about not being selected for the national team, he keeps on performing and the best way to answer (critics) is with bat. Fawad Alam’s best quality is that he keeps on answering with his bat,” Sarfaraz told PakPassion.