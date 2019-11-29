e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

‘Didn’t find any special reason for keeping me out’: Veteran Pakistan cricketer questions selectors

Fawad Alam reminded selectors of his batting prowess as he slammed a majestic double ton for Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash against Southern Punjab.

cricket Updated: Nov 29, 2019 09:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Pakistan cricketer Fawad Alam.
File image of Pakistan cricketer Fawad Alam.(PCB Image)
         

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Fawad Alam has questioned selectors’ decision to keep it out of the national team despite doing ever so well on domestic circuit. Alam has played 164 first-class games and scored 12106 runs at an outstanding average of almost 57. Despite such numbers, Alam has featured in just three Tests for Pakistan. His last appearance in the longest format came way back in 2009.

Also Read: IPL teams miss a trick by not using more Indian coaches: Rahul Dravid

“Naturally it hurts. But, I am not losing hope. Hope sustains the world and has sustained me as well,” Fawad was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“I am not a big star player who can go and question the PCB or the selectors, but whenever I have talked to my colleagues, I didn’t find any special reason for keeping me out,” he added. 

Fawad Alam reminded selectors of his batting prowess recently as he slammed a majestic double ton for Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash against Southern Punjab.

It was earlier reported that Alam had complained to former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed regarding his continued absence from the national team. Sarfaraz, who stitched a 278-run stand with Alam against Southern Punjab, quashed these reports by praising Alam’s ability to answer critics with his bat.

Also Read: New Zealand cricketer hits outrageous shot, ICC takes notice - Watch

“Fawad Alam has never complained to me about not being selected for the national team, he keeps on performing and the best way to answer (critics) is with bat. Fawad Alam’s best quality is that he keeps on answering with his bat,” Sarfaraz told PakPassion.

tags
top news
Re 1 clinics, meals for Rs 10, 80% job quota for locals in Sena-led govt’s CMP
Re 1 clinics, meals for Rs 10, 80% job quota for locals in Sena-led govt’s CMP
1 litre milk diluted with ‘bucket of water’, served to 81 students in UP school
1 litre milk diluted with ‘bucket of water’, served to 81 students in UP school
Government okays over Rs 22,000-crore military project deal
Government okays over Rs 22,000-crore military project deal
Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar
Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
MPs doze off during Sitharaman’s speech in Parliament, trigger Twitter meme fest
MPs doze off during Sitharaman’s speech in Parliament, trigger Twitter meme fest
Devendra Fadnavis starts vacating CM residence, hunts for new home
Devendra Fadnavis starts vacating CM residence, hunts for new home
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
trending topics
Maharashtra govtHTLS 2019Karan PatelDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13AWACS aircraft

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news