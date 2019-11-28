e-paper
New Zealand cricketer hits outrageous shot, ICC takes notice - Watch

Glenn Phillips, along with centurion Martin Guptill, was impressive against the Otago bowling attack and it was his flurry of unconventional shots that kept the crowd entertained.

cricket Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips.
A file photo of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips.(Getty Images)
         

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips came up with a ridiculous switch hit during Auckland’s clash against Otago in the ongoing Ford Trophy 2019 and the hit caught the attention of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twitter handle.

They posted the video of the shot on the social networking site and asked the users to name it. Phillips was in brilliant form as he slammed 16 fours and three sixes to score 156 off just 135 deliveries.

 

Phillips, along with centurion Martin Guptill, was impressive against the Otago bowling attack and it was his flurry of unconventional shots that kept the crowd entertained.

The switch hit connected brilliantly for Phillips as the ball sailed over the thirdman boundary for a six as Auckland posted a mammoth total of 310/5 in 50 overs.

READ: ‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss

In the process, Auckland clinched the encounter by 97 runs thanks to brilliant knocks by Guptill and Phillips.

Batting first, they posted a brilliant total despite losing early wickets and then bundled out Otago for just 213. Neil Broom (66) and Mitch Renwick (31) tried to mount a fightback, but it was all in vain.

