‘Didn’t know his wife was there’: When Tim Bresnan, James Anderson pulled a hilarious prank on Graeme Swann

Former England fast bowler Tim Bresnan recalled the episode when he alongside fellow paceman James Anderson pulled a prank on teammate Graeme Swann. The incident took place back in 2012 during an ODI series at home against Australia. The two teams were to face each other in the fourth ODI at Chester-le-Street in Durham, and the teams were staying at a local hotel. While spending the night at the hotel, Bresnan found himself in possession of the building’s master key, and thus, gained access to all the rooms. He teamed up with Anderson and decided to pull an elaborate prank on Swann.

“We’re in (the hotel) and I come back to my room after training, walked through the door, and there’s a key card on my dresser. I thought, ‘That’s weird, I don’t remember leaving that there.’ I picked it up, tried the door and it’s worked,” Bresnan said at Yorkshire Cricket: Covers Off, according to Fox Sports.

“Then I tried next door and it worked; it let me in. It must have been a master key, one of the cleaner’s keys or something. You can only imagine the fun we could have had with this key. I said to Jimmy (Anderson), ‘What room you in mate?’ and he showed me which one it was, and I was like, ‘There you go mate.’

“He was like, ‘What, how did you just do that?’” Bresnan said.

The two then decided to ransack Swann’s room and put an adult video on the television set in his room. “So we waited for Swanny to leave for dinner and we go into his room and turn the mattress upside down, we put p*** on the TV, turned it up full blast, took the batteries out of the remote, we stole all of his minibar, we cleaned out his minibar, we ordered some room service,” he said.

“We basically ransacked his room, chucked his wardrobe all over the bed and stuff like that, and then we went for dinner,” he further revealed.

Bresnan went on to add that the two later found out that Swann’s wife was also staying with him at the hotel. “We’re walking across the bridge and just as we went across the bridge, down come the stairs Swanny and his wife … we didn’t have a clue that she was there.

“He was describing the scenes the next day, ‘I couldn’t get the video off the TV lads, I literally couldn’t get the video off the TV. I got room service to come and make my bed, and all three of us were stood there watching the video while she was making the bed up,’” Bresnan said.