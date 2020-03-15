e-paper
Difficult to fill Mashrafe Mortaza’s shoes: Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal

The Tigers recently defeated Zimbabwe in a two-match T20 series. Bangladesh also whitewashed Zimbabwe in ODI series and defeated the side in the only Test.

Mar 15, 2020
Asian News International
London
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal in action.
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal in action.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Bangladesh’s new ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has admitted that it will be an arduous task to fill Mashrafe Mortaza’s shoes as a leader straight away.

On March 8, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had named Iqbal as the ODI skipper.

“I am lucky that I have a close relationship with him. I saw him from close quarters, and we have played a lot together,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Iqbal as saying.

“I know how he thinks and I can take as much as I can. But, those are very difficult shoes to fill straightaway. I hope that I will take the positives from him. If I face trouble, he will be the first person that I will call to take advice,” he added.

Mortaza concluded his ODI captaincy tenure with 50 wins.

