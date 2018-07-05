Dinesh Chandimal named in Sri Lanka Test squad despite suspension threat

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been named in the squad for the two-Test series against South Africa, even though he may be unavailable due to suspension.

Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha have admitted breaching the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) code of conduct after the team delayed play during the second test against the West Indies last month.

The minimum punishment for the offence is suspension from two tests for Chandimal, with the hearing due to be held on Tuesday -- two days before the start of the first test against the Proteas.

Sri Lanka have also included Rangana Herath and Kusal Perera in the 16-man squad but their participation is subject to fitness.

Spinner Herath split the webbing on his bowling hand ahead of the third Test against the Windies, while Perera collided with a boundary hoarding during the final test on the tour.

All-rounder Angelo Mathews has returned to the squad after he left the West Indies tour to attend the birth of his second child.

Sri Lanka will host the first test in Galle which begins on July 12, before moving to Colombo for the second test from July 20.

Full squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (subject to fitness), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath (subject to fitness), Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.