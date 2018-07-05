Boost for defiant BCCI officials as Supreme Court agrees to review key clauses

In a shot in the arm for Indian cricket Board officials resisting key clauses in the RM Lodha Committee report on BCCI reforms, the Supreme Court said on Thursday that it could review the ‘one state, one vote’ and ‘cooling off’ clauses.

The Apex court, at its hearing after the Committee of Administrators filed its ninth status report on Wednesday, reserved its order on finalising BCCI’s draft constitution. The order is expected after two weeks.

The court’s observation that it would consider modifying the compulsory cooling off period for office-bearers completing their initial tenure and that it could be waived if he or she contests for a different post will boost officials engaged in a prolonged tussle with CoA in the cash-rich body.

The three judge bench of CJI Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said modifications to its judgement of July 18, 2016 that included the ‘one state, one vote’ and cooling-off period clauses could be considered.

READ | Fakhar Zaman 73 gives Pakistan clinical 45-run win over Australia

The bench said it would ratify the new BCCI constitution with necessary changes, directing that state units to wait for its order before holding any fresh polls.

The Supreme Court bench also directed high courts from entertaining any petitions for appointing administrators for state associations. The elections of the Delhi and District Cricket Association were held under a court officer earlier this week.

The ‘one state, one vote’ recommendation in the SC-appointed Lodha panel report has been opposed vehemently by office-bearers as it would make three of the four units in Maharashtra – Mumbai, Cricket Club of India, Vidarbha and Maharashtra – ineligible to vote. It would also bar two of three units in Gujarat – Baroda, Saurashtra and Gujarat – from voting in the BCCI annual general meeting.

The BCCI office-bearers had held that the units that would be deprived of voting rights have been part of the Board for decades and that the cooling-off clause would affect continuity in administration.

READ | Kemar Roach ‘surprised’ by five-wicket haul in Bangladesh demolition

BCCI officials also opposed the Lodha recommendation that bars ministers and those over 70 years from holding office.

The CoA headed by Vinod Rai had in its latest status report appealed to the Apex court to ratify the new BCCI constitution and had listed issues with acting officials of the Board, particularly secretary, Amitabh Choudhary. Thursday’s almost two-hour hearing will embolden the officials unhappy with the Lodha report and functioning of the administrators.

Institutional units like the Railways, Services and the Universities will also retain voting powers. There is however no clarity on NCC and Cricket Club of India.