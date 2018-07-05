Kemar Roach ‘surprised’ by five-wicket haul in Bangladesh demolition

Kemar Roach’s brilliant 5/8 helped West Indies shoot out Bangladesh for a paltry 43 in the first innings of first Test at North Stand on Tuesday. Expressing satisfaction over his performance, the West Indian pacer admitted that the entire experience was a bit surprising for him as it all happened very fast.

“Obviously it felt good. It came pretty rapid. It was a bit surprising. Obviously to go out there and perform for West Indies is the main goal. To do that today and put West Indies in a good position - I’m happy with that,” Roach was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

The 30-year-old pacer, who bowled at his best despite battling with hamstring trouble, gave credit to West Indies’ bowling coach and former pacer Corey Collymore for his success.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work with my bowling coach Corey Collymore. I think he’s done a great job with me when he came on board. My rhythm today was fantastic; the ball came out just the way I wanted to. Yeah, got five wickets in a quick span of time; I’m happy with that,” he said.

Roach began by getting Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal nick one behind before having Mominul Haque caught at gully. He, then, removed Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan in a space of four balls in his fifth over as Bangladesh sunk to their lowest total in Test history. Roach believes bowling in good areas was what that helped him achieve success in Antigua.

“I haven’t played much here, but I’ve been talking to one of the guys –Alzarri Joseph - he’s from here. He told me that the wicket’s always a good batting wicket, but what’s important is to bowl in good areas if you want to get some rewards, so today was just that for me. I try to use the angles as much as possible. I tried to bring in all three aspects of dismissals into play: lbw, bowled, and caught. I just wanted to be as consistent as possible, make a batsman play as much as possible and, obviously play on the mistake,” he said.

Though he had to leave the field after his hamstring got worse on Tuesday, the quickie is hopeful of bowling in the second innings.

“It’s started to get worse as I went on; just tweaked it a little bit while running in. It’s a little heavy, the outfield, it feels heavy on the legs. It’s [the injury] not so serious so far. I pulled out of the innings to get some treatment from Dave [physio], I think he did a fantastic job. It’s quite early but I’m feeling pretty good about bowling in the second innings again.”

West Indies were in a dominant position at the end of the day’s play as Bangladesh struggled to limit the damage.