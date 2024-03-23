Dinesh Karthik addresses his potential IPL retirement: ‘If I come back for that…’

Veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik has indicated that the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League could be his last as he has reacted to the reports of his potential retirement. Karthik, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, is at the fag end of his career and before the start of IPL 2024 several reports floated that this could be the wicketkeeper batter's last season and his recent statement has almost confirmed it. Dinesh Karthik could be playing his last IPL this season.

Karthik is one of the few players in IPL 2024 who has been playing in the cash-rich league since its inception in 2008. The 38-year-old has represented 6 franchises in his glorious career, while he also led Kolkata Knight Riders in the past. After joining RCB, he was assigned to the finisher's role of the side and he has fulfilled his well thus far.

The wicketkeeper batter played a crucial 38-run knock of 26 balls during the season opener against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk Stadium, which is also his home ground in domestic cricket.

After the match, when asked whether Friday's clash could be his last at Chepauk, Karthik suggested that if a playoffs match gets scheduled for Chennai then he will try to come back for another match otherwise the season opener could have been his last at the venue.

"That's a great question. I genuinely wish it's not, because a couple of matches of the Playoffs could be here. If I come back for that, that could be the last. Otherwise, I think it could be," said Karthik in the post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Karthik's valiant knock went in vain as Chennai Super Kings chased the 174-run target quite comfortably and won the match by 6 wickets to continue their domination over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The veteran wicketkeeper further revealed how much difficult was it for him to get ready for IPL while doing the commentary duties for the Test series between India and England.

"Extremely challenging. Doing a bit of commentary and practising cricket in between Test matches and in between the time that you get has been a lot of hardwork. I am happy that game 1 has gone in a positive way for me personally and it feels good to score some runs," said Karthik.