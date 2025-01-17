Dinesh Karthik baffled, clueless after Hardik Pandya stripped of vice-captaincy: 'I don't see any reason'

With the storm surrounding India's seniormost players, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the future of the country's Test team, the BCCI's announcement of the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England flew under the radar, comparatively speaking. However, a talking point from that was Hardik Pandya not being listed as the team's vice-captain, a move that has baffled former wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. India's Suryakumar Yadav (L) hands the ball to India's Hardik Pandya (R) during the second T20 international cricket match between South Africa and India at St Georges Park in Gqeberha on November 10, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)(AFP)

Spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel has been listed as vice-captain for the series. “I really don’t know. I don’t know why he (Hardik) was stripped of his vice-captaincy,” said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

Pandya had been captain of the team with Rohit Sharma sitting out in T20Is last year and has been vice-captain under Suryakumar Yadav ever since the latter first led the team in late 2022. Suryakumar was later confirmed as the team's permanent captain in the format with Rohit retiring after leading the team to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, and Pandya had been his vice-captain thus far.

“I don’t see any reason to (strip Pandya of the vice-captaincy). (India) have done well. They have won in the bilaterals that he was the vice-captain. Not a clue,” Karthik further said.

Hardik Pandya as India captain

Pandya was widely touted as the man to lead India in the shortest format as he was the de factor captain in T20Is after the 2022 T20 World Cup. He led India in 16 T20Is in 2022 and 2023 and won 10 of those, 11 if one includes the tied 3rd T20I against Afghanistan which they won in the Super Over. He also led India in three ODIs, winning two and losing one.

India won three out of the four bilateral T20I series that they played under Pandya since the 2022 T20 World Cup. Since being replaced as captain, Pandya has been an integral part of India's ongoing record run in T20Is. They have won 92.3 of the T20I matches they played this year.