Dinesh Karthik named in star-studded commentary panel for 'The Hundred'

Sky Sports on Monday confirmed its star-studded commentary line-up for The Hundred. With 100 days to go until the launch of The Hundred, Sky Sports revealed a line-up for its coverage of the summer's blockbuster sporting event.

Presenters Andrew Flintoff, Kass Naidoo, Zainab Abbas, and Jacqueline Shepherd will lead the coverage. They will be joined by cricketing stars from around the world, including Dinesh Karthik, Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen, Tammy Beaumont, Daren Sammy, Mel Jones, Wasim Akram, Lydia Greenway, and Kumar Sangakkara.

The Sky Sports team will offer viewers sensational coverage of The Hundred tournament. Coverage will include the build-up, live-action and post-match analysis, with all the action, drama, and entertainment live from cricket grounds across the UK.

Fans will be able to tune in to all 68 games live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel Sky Sports The Hundred as well as on Sky Sports Mix. All women's matches and a significant number of men's games will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.

The team selected for The Hundred will join Sky regulars Nasser Hussain, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Rob Key, Ian Ward, David Lloyd, Nick Knight, Mike Atherton, and Mark Butcher.

"We are so excited to help launch this fantastic new tournament this summer. It's going to be an incredible standard of cricket played at some of the best grounds in the world and everyone's invited. Hopefully, the competition will inspire many girls and boys to pick up a bat and ball. We've put together an amazing line-up of presenters and commentators; there are a completely fresh graphics look and some exciting new broadcast technology. We very much hope you enjoy the coverage," Director of Sky Sports Cricket, Bryan Henderson said.

The Hundred is a new 100-ball cricket competition that will see prominent players (both men and women) featuring in the tournament later this year in the English summer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON