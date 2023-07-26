'He is slightly ahead because...': Karthik's no-nonsense verdict gives edge to India star over Samson for WI ODI series

After registering a comfortable series win over the West Indies in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), Rohit Sharma's Team India will resume their preparations for the forthcoming 50-over World Cup by locking horns with the hosts in the five One Day International (ODIs). While KL Rahul is still seeking match fitness and Rishabh Pant is already tipped to miss the entire 2023 season, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been recalled to India's star-studded squad for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. Karthik feels the India star has an edge over Samson(Getty Images-ANI)

The Indian think tank had named gloveman Samson and in-form Ishan Kishan as the two wicketkeepers in their ODI squad for the West Indies series. With India already missing the services of several household names, power-hitter Samson is expected to feature for India in the bilateral series against West Indies. Interestingly, wicketkeeper Samson can even bat up the order as a specialist batter if Kishan gets to keep wickets for the visitors in the ODIs.

ALSO READ: ICC suspends Harmanpreet Kaur in strict action after India captain smashes stumps, criticises umpire publicly

‘Kishan is slightly ahead because India lack left-handers’

However, Kishan and Samson will continue to fight for the role of the wicketkeeper in the World Cup year. Speaking to Cricbuzz about India's ODI playing XI, senior batter Dinesh Karthik has explained why Kishan will have an edge over Samson. Throwing his weight behind the power-hitter, Karthik even claimed that the young wicketkeeper-batter can also be India's reserve backup opener this season. "There is a chance that between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson could be the choice for the second wicket-keeper. Ishan Kishan is slightly ahead because India lack left-handers. So, there is a great chance that he could be up there. He would also be the reserve backup opener," Karthik said.

One of the two wicketkeepers named in India's squad for the West Indies series, Samson has only played 11 matches in the 50-over format for the Asian giants. Samson last played an ODI for India in 2022 against New Zealand. Samson's teammate Kishan is heading to the ODI series against the West Indies after smashing his maiden half-century in the 2nd Test. Kishan received his maiden Test cap in the recently concluded red-ball series between the hosts West Indies and India. Kishan has played 2 Tests, 14 ODIs and 27 T20Is for the Men In Blue. Rohit's Team India will meet the West Indies in the 1st ODI at the Kensington Oval on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON