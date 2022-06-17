'Very few wicketkeepers can do what Dinesh Karthik does': Former Pakistan star explains India veteran's unique ability

Dinesh Karthik has forced his way into the Indian team with some extraordinary performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the lower order. The 37-year-old has reinvented himself a number of times throughout his long international career in which he has been dropped from the Indian team several times and returned.

Karthik used to play as a top order batter early in his career, even scoring his only Test century as an opener against Bangladesh in 2007. In his latest incarnation, however, Karthik terrorised the opposition bowling attacks in the IPL with big hitting as a lower order finisher. He ended up scoring 330 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of a whopping 183.33.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif said that while the Indian team that has been picked for their two-match T20I series against Ireland includes Sanju Samson, what Karthik does is unique.

“Wicketkeepers are performing pretty well as batters in world cricket. Just in this team, Sanju Samson is a great top order batter. But for the lower order, Dinesh Karthik is better suited,” said Latif in a chat on the Youtube channel caught behind.

“His numbers are such that he will make the playing XI. The way he batted for Bengaluru in the IPL, he batted well in the lower order with a high strike rate. There are very few wicketkeepers in T20 cricket who you would see are performing well batting in the lower order. Dinesh Karthik is the guy I will pick in the playing XI for the way he batted in the IPL,” said Latif.

Karthil is currently playing for India in their ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa. India are trailing 2-1, with the fourth T20I set to be played on Friday.

