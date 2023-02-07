Dinesh Karthik's blunt response to fan trolling him for 2019 World Cup semi-final knock

India's loss to New Zealand by 18 runs in the semi-final of ODI World Cup 2019, still hurts some fans of the Men in Blue. The all-important match also marked the end of legendary MS Dhoni's international cricket career. Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was also a part of India's squad and he couldn't live up to the expectations in the tournament.

In three matches, Karthik scored merely 14 runs, at a paltry average of 7.00. The right-handed batter had a rather forgetful appearance in the semi-final as well where he struggled with the bat at No. 5. He came in to bat when India were reeling at three wickets down for just five runs, after the dismissal of top three namely KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In a horrible stay at the crease, Karthik scored 6 off 25 balls and was dismissed as India's fourth wicket.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill among two India stars nominated for ICC Player of the Month for January 2023

In a reminder of his sorry figures in that match, Karthik was trolled by a cricket fan in an #Askdk session on Twitter on Tuesday. Pulling Karthik's leg, the fan asked "One word about Ur goated inning in SF" and attached a screenshot of his batting stats from the match. In response to the fan's question, Karthik posted "Delete this right now".

During the #Askdk session, Karthik also responded to some questions related to the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. One Twitter user asked him "Biggest threat for India in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy". And Karthik predicted Nathan Lyon and Steve Smith as the biggest threat for the four-Test series.

One Twitter user asked him whether to expect a Test century from Virat Kohli in the upcoming series and Karthik responded "100 %".

Meanwhile, the first Test match between India and Australia will be played from Thursday, February 09 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON