Dinesh Karthik's savage 'RCB' tweet on Australia's new T20 World Cup jersey sparks debate

Veteran Indian batter Dinesh Karthik has come up with an epic response after defending champions Australia unveiled their jersey for the upcoming edition of the ICC World T20. Last year's World Cup winners Australia will host the 2022 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in October. The reigning world champions launched a special jersey for the showpiece tournament on Wednesday.

Led by veteran opener Aaron Finch, the Australian side will don an indigenous-themed kit at the grandest stages of them all - the World Cup. Seasoned campaigners of the Australian side - Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood were seen donning the new kit of the 2021 World Cup winners for the next edition of the ICC event. Taking cognisance of the viral tweet, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Karthik asked Cricket Australia to choose players from other Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.

"They need to choose players from other franchises too , not just @RCBTweets #justkidding," Karthik tweeted. For the unversed, Starc, Maxwell and Hazlewood have represented IPL giants Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the cash-rich league. While Starc pulled out of the IPL 2022 auction, Hazlewood and Maxwell plied their trade with the Virat Kohli-starrer side in the IPL 2022.

Veteran batter Karthik completed his sensational comeback to international cricketer after a remarkable season with the RCB franchise in the IPL 2022. Playing the role of a finisher for RCB, Karthik smashed 330 runs for the Bangalore-based franchise in 16 matches last season. The middle-order batter has been named in India's T20I squad for the ICC World Cup 2022. Karthik was a part of the Indian squad that lifted the famous trophy in the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. Karthik has played 50 T20I matches for India. The 37-year-old has amassed 592 runs for the 2007 world champions in the shortest format.

