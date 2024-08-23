Dinesh Karthik shuts the idea of Jasprit Bumrah's probable elevation to captaincy role: ‘He needs to be protected…’

Veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik has completely rejected the idea of elevating Jasprit Bumrah to the captaincy role. Bumrah, who is arguably the best all-format bowler at the moment, has often expressed his desire to become India's permanent captain in future. The premier paceman has already led the Indian team on a couple of occasions - T20I series against Ireland, and postponed Edgbaston Test versus England. Jasprit Bumrah has often expressed his desire to become India's permanent captain in future. (AP)

The premier India pacer called himself his favourite captain while talking to Indian Express which depicted that he wants to become the Indian captain.

He was also one of the front-runners to become India's T20I captain after Rohit Sharma's retirement, but the BCCI went ahead with Suryakumar Yadav who is currently in the team's plans for one format only.

Karthik once again referred to Bumrah as a 'Kohinoor' but suggested that he should not be elevated to the captaincy role as it's important for the team management to manage his workload and keep him fresh for the important matches.

"For a fast bowler like Bumrah, his fitness needs to be monitored and he needs to be protected as a player and only made to play in important matches, I keep saying this about Bumrah, he is like a Kohinoor diamond, we got to protect him, take care of him, make sure that he lasts as long as possible because whenever Bumrah plays in any format he makes an impact and that's what we want," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

DK wants selectors to help Bumrah play all three formats

Karthik feels that the first thing the selectors should do is to find a way to help Bumrah play all three formats.

"Everything right ... He is calm cool, good maturity but he is a fast bowler so how can we play him for all three formats that is the biggest question the selectors would have had," he added.

With 15 wickets in the T20 World Cup, Bumrah played a pivotal role in India’s title triumph and since then he has been rested by the selectors as he missed the Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka tours. He is also one of the exceptions including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to get not picked in the Duleep Trophy squads.