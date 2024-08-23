Virat Kohli leaves his superstar aura in India; makes rare appearance at railway station, patiently waits for train

Team India batting maestro Virat Kohli was spotted in London in a video that recently went viral on social media. Kohli is currently in the UK with his family, enjoying a vacation ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh. Kohli, who likes privacy, has often talked about how normal he feels outside India with his family, where very few people recognise him. Being one of the most popular people in India, he can't travel without getting the people's attention, which is why he also prefers to enjoy some family time overseas during a break from cricket. Virat Kohli catches a train in London.(X Images)

Following India's 0-2 series against Sri Lanka, Kohli travelled to London, as wife Anushka Sharma and two kids were already there.

A video went viral on social media recently, where he can be seen stepping out of a van before agreeing to a group picture. He was also spotted at a railway station waiting for his train without the massive aura he carries in India.

Meanwhile, Kohli had a forgettable tour to Sri Lanka, where he failed to register a fifty-plus score in the three-match ODI series. He struggled against the Lankan spinners on tricky surfaces and registered strings of low scores - 24, 14 and 20 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Virat Kohli not picked in Duleep Trophy squads

The star batter was not picked in the Duleep Trophy squads announced by the BCCI recently. Kohli was one of the exceptions, alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah justified the reason for not picking Rohit and Kohli and suggested that they don’t want them to pick up injuries playing domestic cricket as long red-ball season awaits the Indian team.

“It doesn’t make sense to add to Virat and Rohit’s load by asking them to play domestic cricket. They run the risk of getting injured,” Shah had told The Times of India.

Kohli has not played in red-ball cricket since January as he missed the England Tests due to personal reasons, while Rohit last featured in a Test match in March. He will be next seen in action in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. The opening fixture will start on September 19.