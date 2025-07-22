'Do you enjoy being stupid': Bangladesh annihilate Pakistan; Salman Ali Agha's team bowled out for 125 in chase of 134

There is no end to Pakistan's woes as the Salman Ali Agha-led side stumbled to an eight-run loss in the second T20I of the three-match series, giving hosts Bangladesh an unassailable 2-0 lead. The visitors failed to chase down 134 after being bundled out for 125 in 19.2 overs. Just like the first T20I, no Pakistan batter offered resistance with the bat, and an abject surrender ensued at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Pakistan woes continue. The side face defeat in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh(AFP)

As a result of this win, Bangladesh registered their first-ever T20I series victory over Pakistan.

Pakistan's chase of 134 started off on the worst note possible as Saim Ayub threw away his wicket via a careless run-out. Pakistan lost their opening five wickets with just 15 runs on the board inside the powerplay.

Saim Ayub (1), Mohammad Haris (0), Fakhar Zaman (8), Hasan Nawaz (0) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) all lost their wickets inside the powerplay as Shoriful Islam and Tanim Hasan Sakib wreaked havoc with the ball in hand.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha also failed to get going as he scored just nine runs despite facing 23 balls. His innings was ended by Mahedi Hasan. Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah then tried to bring the chase on track as the duo put on 17 runs for the seventh wicket.

However, soon after, Khushdil Shah lost his wicket (13) in the 12th over. Faheem Ashraf really was the lone fighter for Pakistan as he gave it his all in trying to win the game for Pakistan. He played a 51-run knock off 32 balls, including four fours and as many sixes. However, in the end, Pakistan fell eight runs short as they were bowled out for 125.

Fans express fury

Fans on social media are not holding back. Pakistan are being bashed left, right, and centre for losing yet another series. They are also calling out for a surrender of epic proportions after failing to chase down 134.

Here are some of the reactions:

Pakistan had lost the series opener by seven wickets after Bangladesh easily chased down the target of 111. After the loss in the first T20I, Pakistan white-ball coach Mike Hesson had blamed the pitch, saying it was up to “international standards.”

Pakistan have dropped Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi from their T20 setup. However, this loss against Bangladesh will further put more scrutiny on the team.

The third and final T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played on Thursday, July 24.