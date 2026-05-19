'Dock 50 paise for overacting': Stump mic captures ruthless Bangladesh sledging aimed at Mohammad Rizwan

Whether the players of the Bangladesh have watched the Bollywood classic Hera Pheri remains unknown, but they certainly recreated one of its iconic lines while mercilessly sledging Mohammad Rizwan during Day 4 of the ongoing second Test in Sylhet. Muhammad Rizwan reacts after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Sylhet (AFP)

The incident took place during the 72nd over of Pakistan’s final innings when Rizwan was seen having a chat with the on-field umpire. While the stump mic did not capture the context of the conversation, it did pick up the Bangladesh players brutally mocking the wicketkeeper-batter, accusing him of “overacting” and joking that he should be docked “50 paise” for it.

“For overacting, we’ll dock 50 paise. Everyone knows it. Now that he has scored 50, he has cemented his place in the team, that’s why he is doing all this,” the players could repeatedly be heard saying on the stump mic.

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Rizwan, however, showed little reaction as he calmly walked up to his batting partner Salman Ali Agha after finishing the chat with the umpire.