Does Shami have the miles for another ODI trophy hunt?

Mumbai: Indian cricket fans have another Ro-Ko expedition to look ahead to. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s next international instalment will again dominate promotions of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, for which the 15 member squad will be out soon. India pacer Mohammed Shami. (PTI)

There is little that can be done in terms of firming up long term plans. The 2027 World Cup is still 22 months away and there is no ODI cricket slated for another six months. With the T20 World Cup firmly in focus, what the selectors can do is try and widen the ODI fast bowling pool with an eye on the next world event in African shores.

Along with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana fresh for T20I action, although the latter’s lower order batting ability does help in balancing the playing eleven in 50-overs cricket.

The moment India spreads the net, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami’s names would return to contention to join Prasidh Krishna. Although Krishna had a mixed last series against South Africa - was among the wickets but conceded plenty - his hard lengths can easily be the point of difference on responsive bouncy pitches where the next World Cup would be played.

The Shami question

With Shami, a quick refresher of his credentials is never a bad exercise as a section of the selection committee is reluctant to go back to the senior fast bowler who is now on the wrong side of 30s.

Shami is India’s highest wicket taker in ODI World Cups. He topped the wicket-taking charts during their 2023 dream run, where they tripped in the last hurdle. Previously, in 2019, he took the second most wickets among Indians behind Jasprit Bumrah, despite playing half the number of matches. In the 2015 edition, when he was at his liveliest, the Bengal pacer again took the second most wickets for Indians behind Umesh Yadav.

What Shami offers therefore, is beyond question. It is for Ajit Agarkar’s selection committee to decide if the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting Jan 11 is a good time to check if the Amroha-born pacer still has the quality to challenge both edges of the batter’s blade, or whether they would want to revisit his case next season.

Ever since his rich haul in the 2023 World Cup, Shami has spent more time on the sidelines. More than anything else, his weak knees have forced the selectors’ hand.

To Shami’s credit, he has put in the hard yards on the domestic circuit across formats, turning up for Bengal, even at nondescript venues. The same pacer who is known to have ruled himself out of India A selection before the England Test series has delivered 206.3 overs across Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy without breaking down. As for the finer nuances of whether Shami’s deliveries are still hitting the wicket-keeper’s hands hard, a selector has been on the trail watching Shami’s comeback bid.

India have used Krishna actively as a first change bowler. It is here that Siraj makes a case for new ball duties, with his name added to the Hyderabad squad for the next two rounds of the domestic ODI tourney to be played before the New Zealand series. With the matches likely to be dew affected in the winter, the selectors may prefer to keep the squad stuffed with enough pace options.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, having fully recovered from his neck injury, will return as captain, trying to look past the T20 World Cup snub. Vice captain Shreyas Iyer, who hurt his ribcage in Australia is on the mend with his return to fitness call to be taken on Jan 5.

While there is plenty of conjecture over head coach Gautam Gambhir being crossed with Rishabh Pant’s shot selections, whoever makes the squad among wicket keepers will start as a reserve to KL Rahul, who led the team in the last series.

Pant has been with the team since Champions Trophy, but hasn’t got a game. Jurel is yet to debut. Ishan Kishan is slowly pushing for a return, but there isn’t an opening even in the middle order with Ruturaj Gaikwad impressing in the last series.