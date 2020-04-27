‘Don’t know how it would’ve been if I had all fingers,’ Parthiv Patel recalls incident when he lost one of his fingers

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:13 IST

The name of Parthiv Patel is known by many Indian cricket fans. The school-boy faced diminutive wicket-keeper made his debut for India at the age of 17 in a hard-fought series against England. The tenacity with which he played his cricket made him a beloved player. However, the emergence of MS Dhoni in the international scene saw Parthiv become more of a fringe player for Team India.

Now the 35-year-old Parthiv plies his trade for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and with Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy.

He recently talked about how it was difficult for him to keep with just nine fingers. Parthiv lost one of his fingers when he was six-years-old.

“My finger came in the door when I was six, and it got cut,” Parthiv said in an Instagram Live session.

“It is slightly difficult in a way because the last finger doesn’t fit in the wicket-keeping gloves. So I tape it down the gloves so that it stays joint. I don’t know how it would’ve been if I had all the fingers but when I look back, it feels good to represent India as a wicket-keeper with nine fingers,” he said.

Parthiv was a part of India’s 2003 squad after making his debut in 2002. Parthiv’s last international game was in 2018 against South Africa but he led Gujarat to the Ranji Trophy title in 2016-17 Ranji Trophy. Parthiv was the captain of the Gujarat team and led from the front as he scored 90 and 143 in both innings in the final against Mumbai.

Patel recently revealed that he used the same lines that Steve Waugh told him while bumping into his son, Austin, at the Sydney Test of 2019.

In 2003-04, when Steve Waugh was playing his final Test in Sydney, Parthiv tried to sledge him. Waugh then made the famous statement to Parthiv saying, “Show a bit of respect, you were in nappies when I played my first Test match”.

Patel then had a role reversal with Waugh junior.

“I didn’t bump into Steve Waugh, but I did bump into his son, during the Test match in Sydney in 2018-19. He was one of the substitute fielders for Australia. I went up to him and said: “You were in your nappies when I made my Test debut” (laughs),” recalled Patel on the YouTube show called Cow Corner Chronicles.

“I told him to pass my regards to his dad (Steve Waugh) and just say those words back to him,” added Patel.