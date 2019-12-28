‘Don’t need to poke our nose,’ Sourav Ganguly makes his stance clear on Yo-Yo test

cricket

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 16:43 IST

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly made his stance on clear on the Yo-Yo fitness test. Stating that captain Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri have freedom to take their own decisions, Ganguly said there was no need to ‘poke noses’ at the functioning of the team management.

“Every team management should have freedom to make its own decisions. If Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and the trainers feel that’s the way, so be it. We don’t need to poke our noses all the time. If they demand, the captain of the India team and trainers demand that we need to be at this (fitness) level, so be it,” Ganguly told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.

The former India captain also believed that the test can be used in India U-19 team. “If you want to do it with the senior team, might as well do it when you are young. It makes it a lot easier,” Ganguly added.

The Yo-Yo test has been in the news ever since it was made mandatory for all cricketers of the Indian team. It has been a standard fitness test in sports like football, hockey. Teams like New Zealand, Australia too used the Yo-Yo test as a standard fitness measurement criteria but in Indian cricket it was made mandatory only in the latter half of 2016.

Asked about India’s World T20 planning and the need to end the ICC trophy draught, Ganguly said, “I am sure Virat is putting all his efforts towards that. Ultimately, the players have to play. We are putting good systems in place. The players have to win and they have the team to win. But T20 cricket demands freedom to play freely without worrying about your place in the side. We as people, who are working behind the scenes, will try and create systems so that they can play without having to worry about anything else.”