‘Don’t Panic, I got this’: Chris Gayle finds perfect way to self-isolate and entertain fans during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 11:58 IST

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced the world to go into self-isolation. The highly contagious virus has the world panicking with authorities asking the people to just stay indoors to stop the spread. The world of sports has been halted by the pandemic with almost all games and tournaments getting cancelled or postponed. During this period sportspersons around the world are doing everything possible at home to stay fit in self-isolation.

Cricketers like KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan, Ben Stokes, and Mitchell McClenaghan have been posting updates about their self-isolation experiences. So naturally, the ‘Universe Boss’ wouldn’t be left much behind. Chris Gayle posted a video of himself exercising in his private gym in true ‘champion style’.

“The ppl Champion Don’t Panic, I got this! Undisputed champion!” Gayle posted on his Instagram account.

India cricketer KL Rahul took up the ‘stay at home challenge’ and shared the video on social media. Celebrities worldwide are sharing videos online to create awareness about coronavirus pandemic that had gripped the entire world. The idea of the challenge is to do what you love to do but while staying at home in thr wake on Covid-19 pandemic. More than 9,800 people have lost their lives so far while in excess of 230,000 people have been infected by the virus.

Rahul shared a video on social media where his different avatars are doing multiple things at home. From knocking the ball around to reading a book, Rahul urged people to take up different things to keep themselves entertained at home.

Rahul’s post read: “Mask ON. #stayathomechallenge.”

The cricketing world is reeling because of the coronavirus crisis as all international bilateral series has been suspended while national T20 leagues have been called off or pushed back for the time being.