 'Don't get too excited. I know what it means': Virat Kohli to RCB fans after winning Orange Cap post PBKS match | Cricket - Hindustan Times
'Don't get too excited. I know what it means': Virat Kohli to RCB fans after winning Orange Cap post PBKS match

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 26, 2024 01:14 PM IST

Virat Kohli said that he doesn't care much about the Orange Cap anymore as his only focus is to help his team in any possible way he can.

With an impressive 77-run knock against Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli managed to hold the Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first two matches. Kohli has kickstarted the new season of IPL on a fine note with a match-winning knock in his second match. He raised his 51st IPL fifty in 31 balls and became the third batsman after Chris Gayle and David Warner to score his 100th 50-plus knock in T20 cricket.

Virat Kohli is currently leading the Orange Cap race.

Kohli pipped Sam Curran in the race for Orange Cap and has scored 98 runs in two matches as he hit 21 in the opening clash against Chennai Super Kings.

When the batting maestro received the Orange Cap in the post-match presentation, the fans inside the stadium cheered loudly for him but the RCB star asked to not get overexcited with that.

"Don't get too overexcited, it's only two games. I know what it means," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Kohli enjoyed a massive fanbase in Bengaluru and the star batter has also shown his loyalty towards his franchise on several occasions and often claimed that he won't play for any other team in IPL.

The talismanic batter opened up on his love affair with fans at Chinnaswamy as he said the numbers and achievements don't matter to him but the memories he creates with the team while playing.

"It's been going on for years. People talk about a lot of other things when you play sport - achievement, stats, numbers. But when you look back it's the memories you create. The love, appreciation and backing I've received has been amazing," the 35-year-old added.

Don't Play For Orange Caps Anymore

Kohli further ended by saying that he doesn't care much about the Orange Cap anymore as his only focus is to help his team in any possible way he can.

"I don't play for caps and all that anymore, it's just another opportunity to help my team, that's the only thing I've given to Indian cricket and to RCB, that's the promise I can give you and not the probably the orange cap. But I will keep turning up and keep trying my best," he added.

