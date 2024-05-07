‘Don’t know which mathematical situation we're talking about…': Hardik Pandya on MI qualifying for IPL play-offs

Mumbai Indians shrugged off a four-match losing streak by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to keep their slender hopes of staying alive in IPL 2024. Yes, you read that right! MI still have a chance of making it to the play-offs. Their captain, Hardik Pandya, however, is not so sure about the absurd mathematical calculations. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya

"I don't know which mathematical situation we're talking about, but at the same time, you want to focus on playing good cricket," Hardik said in the post-match presentation when asked by former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar about MI's chances of making it to the next round.

This was MI's first win in five matches. But the emphatic win was enough to help them rise above the last position to No.9 in the IPL 2024 points table. Apart from MI, there are three other teams - Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings - on 8 points. All of them have played a match less than the five-time champions. Then there are the Delhi Capitals with 10 points and Chennai Super Kings, SRH and Lucknow Super Giants with 12 points.

These are seven teams MI can either catch or beat, provided the results of other matches go their way. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, with 16 points each, are way ahead in the play-off race.

Let's look at how the stars need to align for MI to make it to the playoffs

MI have two matches left against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. To make it to playoffs, they have first to make sure to win both matches. However, the job won't end there as they have to rely on other teams' results to advance in the tournament.

It would be crucial for them that current leaders Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals finished the league stage in the top 2 positions. Meanwhile, the result of Sunrisers vs Super Giants is also going to be crucial for MI as the loser of the tie has to lose all the remaining matches and finish with 12 points.

CSK also have to lose their three remaining matches to keep MI's playoff hopes alive by finishing the league at 12 points.

Meanwhile, it will be crucial for MI that the remaining teams, who are currently placed at the bottom four, don't get over 12 points.

However, even after all that, Hardik and Co. have to rely on the NRR with multiple teams staying on the 12 points to move ahead in the tournament.

Suryakumar powers MI's emphatic win over SRH

MI won the toss and elected to field first. SRH lost wickets at regular intervals from the beginning and it was knocks from Travis Head (48 in 30 balls, with seven fours and a six) and skipper Pat Cummins (35* in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) that took SRH to 173/8 in their 20 overs.

In the run chase, MI lost their top order early and was reeling at 31/3. It was then that Suryakumar (102* in 51 balls with 12 fours and six sixes) and Tilak Varma (37* in 32 balls, with six fours) launched a counter attack which guided MI to a win with 16 balls left.

Suryakumar took home the 'Player of the Match' honour.

MI is at the ninth spot with four wins and eight losses, giving them eight points. SRH is at fourth with six wins, five losses and 12 points.

"I think we were quite good with the ball today, still reckon 10-15 runs extra, but nevertheless, the way batters batted was brilliant," Hardik said.

"My bowling, I do the stuff, I do. I like to bowl in the right areas, I bowl according to the situation. Today, it was nipping around, and that worked.

"SKY was unbelievable. More than him getting runs, him putting so much pressure on bowlers that even other batters get loose balls. He breaks you. He's evolved. Lucky to have him in my team. Hope to have many more such innings," he added.