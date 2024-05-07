IPL 2024 points table after MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians finally ditch the last spot but joy may be shortlived

The Mumbai Indians finally rose from their slumber with an emphatic win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The one on Monday against SRH, one of the in-form teams of the tournament, helped them climb up in the IPL 2024 points table to No.9. The five-time champions were languishing right at the bottom of the table for quite some time. Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma (R) and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate after their team's win against Sunrisers Hyderabad(AFP)

MI now have four wins in this edition, taking their points tally to 8. They pipped the Gujarat Titans on net run rate. Apart from MI and GT, two other other franchises - Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru - are stuck with 8 points. However, MI have paid one match more than the rest of the teams, which means the chances of them making it to the playoff is next to impossible. Mathematically, they still have a chance.

The Kolkata Knight Riders continued to be the table toppers, followed by Rajasthan Royals. Both KKR and RR have 16 points but the Purple Army has a better run rate. Sanju Samson's side, however, has the cushion of an extra game.

Despite the loss to MI, there was no change to SRH's standings in the league table. They missed the chance of climbing up to the third spot. They remained at the fourth spot with 12 points in 11 matches, the same as Chennai Super Kings. SRH need at least two wins from its last three home games to seal a playoff spot.

IPL 2024 points table updated after MI vs SRH match

IPL 2024 points table

Suryakumar Yadav's masterful unbeaten century led Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket win. Surya's unbeaten 102 in 51 balls included six sixes and 12 boundaries at Wankhede. He ensured Mumbai cruised to 174-3 with 16 balls to spare in reply to Hyderabad's 173-8.

Mumbai ended a four-match losing streak.

Captain Hardik Pandya (3-31) and leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (3-33) earlier squeezed Hyderabad to a total that became competitive only by captain Pat Cummins' late 35 not out off 17 balls.