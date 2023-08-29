'Don't say a word to Virat Kohli. I repeat...': SA legend Ntini says India great will get ‘bored if not sledged'

Virat Kohli is perhaps the best example of fighting fire with fire. In fact, he is one of those cricketers who wants fire from the opposition cause that gets him going like nothing else. Such is the effect of aggression from the opposition on him that he not only brings out his best but also lifts the entire team to perform out of their skin. There are countless examples of the same. A verbal battle with Kohli has always worked in his favour. Teams of late, have started to realise that. Most teams now prefer to leave Kohli alone. Who would want to instigate a batter who has 76 international centuries? South Africa legend, Makhaya Ntini reminded the bowlers of the same. India's Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma(ANI)

The former South Africa speedster said bowlers should completely refrain from sledging Kohli because if they do, they are likely to pay the price. “Don’t sledge Virat Kohli. Any bowler who sledges him will have to pay the price. If you don’t sledge and just let him be, he could get bored and make a mistake,” said Virat Kohli while speaking to Revsportz on the ‘Backstage With Boria’ show.

Ntini, who has 662 wickets for South Africa across formats, said talking to Kohli when he is batting is playing it into his hands and his only advice to bowlers will be to let him be.

“Let me tell you something about Virat Kohli, something I will tell every South African bowler who will bowl to him. Don’t say a word to him when he is batting. I repeat, don’t sledge him by saying anything to him. If you do so you are actually playing into his hands. He wants the sledge if you know him. He wants the combat and loves such things. If you do so, you are actually giving in to what he wants and it will only make him that much more determined and he will make you pay. Rather, just keep silent against him," he added.

‘Kohli will get bored if not sledged’: Ntini

The former right-arm pace bowler even went on to say that Kohli might get "bored" and get out quickly if the opposition bowlers and fielders don't talk to him.

"When he sees a bowler not say things, he will get bored. He needs action in the middle to be at his best. When he doesn’t get it, he will find it boring and that’s when he can make a mistake. With players like him you need to be smart and not do the things that you will do with other batters. So when you bowl to him try and stay silent and make him feel bored. That’s your best chance of getting him out," he added.

Now that India head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed KL Rahul's unavailability for India's first two matches of Asia Cup 2023 - against Pakistan and Nepal - it would be interesting to see India's batting line-up. There was already a debate going on whether Kohli should be asked to bat at No.4 for the better balance of the side. That notion is only likely to get more wind with Rahul's injury as India's second-choice keeper, Ishan Kishan is an opener and largely untested at the middle order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON