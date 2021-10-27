'Don't think anyone else needs to apply anymore': Gavaskar says Dravid applying for India coach 'just a formality'

Sunil Gavaskar has welcomed Rahul Dravid's decision to apply for the post of the head coach of the Indian men's national cricket team, saying that his experience combined with impeccable coaching record makes him the favourite contender for the post.

Last week, reports emerged that Dravid is all set to become the next India coach after Shastri's tenure expires at the end of the T20 World Cup; however, in a latest interview, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly pointed out that Dravid met him to talk about the NCA.

But those statements were dismissed when on Tuesday, media agencies reported that Dravid has officially applied for the post. While no details have been revealed regarding the rest of the competitors, Dravid’s impressive coaching resume gives him the edge, with Gavaskar calling his application merely a 'formality'.

"Without a doubt. I don't think anyone else even needs to apply anymore. The way he has handled the Under-19 team, given them direction, the manner in which he has worked at the NCA, it just shows his capability… not only inside the ground but out of it as well. He is good at administrative duties too; he has that capability. And that is why I think him applying for the post is just a formality," Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

Former India all-rounder Madan Lal agreed with his former India teammate Gavaskar, explaining how the fact that Dravid has progressed from coaching at a junior level, makes him the best man for the post.

"Like Sunny bhai mentioned, he already has led India A and Under-19 teams to so many tours and recently even coached the national team in Sri Lanka, so when you start coaching from a junior level, you know the players that have come through the ranks," Lal told Sports Tak.

"This is the best thing that has happened. He has graduated from the bottom and there can’t be a better candidate. He has a calm demeanour and has several qualities that will help the Indian team go even higher."