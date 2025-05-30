'Don't think he's ever going to make India debut': Fans lose patience as contender for Rohit Sharma's Test spot fails

The Indian Test team’s preparations for the five-Test England tour are underway, with the A side locking horns in the first of two unofficial Tests against England Lions. While the series carries no official status, its significance couldn't be higher for players vying for spots in the senior side, especially in the wake of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements from Test cricket. Abhimanyu Easwaran departs for just 8 during India A's match against England Lions(X)

On a damp, overcast morning at Chester-le-Street, India A were sent in to bat on a green-tinged wicket tailor-made for seam and swing. The focus was on Abhimanyu Easwaran, the man leading the side and one who is also among the frontrunners to fill the void left by Rohit at the top of the order. But when the opportunity came, Easwaran failed to leave a mark.

The Bengal opener, known for his discipline in the longer format, scratched his way to an uncomfortable 8 off 17 balls before edging behind. The innings was neither fluent nor convincing, a missed chance in conditions he was expected to counter. With the new ball hooping around corners, Easwaran’s tentative footwork and indecision stood out, and not in the way he’d have hoped.

The fans were also disappointed with Easwaran.

At the other end, Yashasvi Jaiswal, too, failed to make a mark despite a more assured start, as he departed for 24 off 55 deliveries. The left-hander, already established in India’s first-choice XI, blunted the early movement with composure and clarity but nicked one for wicketkeeper James Rew in the 17th over.

For India’s selectors and team management, this setback from Easwaran comes at a critical juncture. The door to India’s Test XI doesn’t open often, and when it does, it demands impact. Having waited patiently for a break, the 28-year-old now finds himself under pressure as he awaits the second innings.

If he fails to impress again, India may be forced to revisit a familiar option: KL Rahul. Though Rahul has recently batted in the middle order, his experience as an opener may sway the decision-makers back in his favour, especially with challenging English conditions. Rahul has also reportedly urged the BCCI to travel to England ahead of the second multi-day match against England Lions.