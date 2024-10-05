'Don't think PCB top management very happy with Mohammad Rizwan': PAK wicketkeeper only captaincy option left for board

The Pakistan Cricket Board must choose a new white-ball skipper after Babar Azam relinquished the position, and it is going to be a tricky task for them. The Pakistan cricket team has been going through a tough time as their performances in recent ICC events have been extremely poor. It started with the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Pakistan lost to Afghanistan in the league stage and eventually failed to qualify for the semifinals. Babar relinquished the captaincy after facing criticism for his captaincy in the mega ICC event, and Shaheen Shah Afridi was named the new skipper. However, the change in guard at PCB started a musical chair in Pakistan cricket as Shaheen was sacked a flop show in T20Is against New Zealand and Babar was reinstated as the new skipper. Mohammad Rizwan is expected to be named next Pakistan captain.(AFP)

It only made things worse for them as Pakistan suffered a hammering in the 2024 T20 World Cup as they suffered a group stage exit after losing to USA, a non-Test playing nation and arch-rivals Pakistan.

Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar feels that PCB is now left with the only option to lead the team - Mohammad Rizwan but suggested that the top management is not very fond of the wicketkeeper batter.

"Right now, they don't have any choice left. They've tried everyone except Rizwan. They'll have to make Rizwan the captain. I don't think the inner circle and top management are very happy with Rizwan, but they’ll be forced to choose him. Otherwise, if they go for a younger player, it will turn into the same situation like with Babar Azam. It's better to make a senior player the captain and then groom someone under him. In my opinion, it would be better for Pakistan to make Rizwan the captain for all three formats," Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

Mudassar Nazar on Groupism in PAK Cricket

Meanwhile, Nazar also pointed out the reason behind groupism in the Pakistan team.

"The recent poor performances of the Pakistan team have a lot to do with the rapid changes in captaincy. Young players were made captains and then removed, which leads to groupings in the team. This isn’t just Pakistan’s problem."