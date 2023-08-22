'Don’t think Rohit Sharma should be...': Sunil Gavaskar presents unambiguous take on Shastri's idea of demoting Kohli

At a time when India are on the lookout for a middle-order batter who can solve its No. 4 conundrum, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri admitted that he wanted run-machine Virat Kohi to demote himself in the previous World Cup. One of the finest batters across all formats, Kohli has cemented his place as India's No.3 batter in its star-studded white-ball lineup. Sunil Gavaskar has issued a noteworthy statement about Ravi Shastri's idea of demoting Virat Kohli.(Getty Images-AP-ANI)

The former Indian skipper has also been a success story while batting at the No.4 position. Kohli has smashed 1,767 runs as Team India's No.4 batter. The 34-year-old has achieved an average of 55.21 while being India’s No.4 batter. The senior batter also has four centuries under his belt at the number four position.

Sharing his views on Shastri's idea of Kohli operating as a No.4 batter for India, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that Rahul Dravid and Co. can consider sending the ex-skipper to the spot. However, Gavaskar was also against the idea of ‘disrupting’ the current top-order selection of the Men In Blue.

'Don’t think Rohit should be looking to bat down the order'

“(On batting order) Any team has to be flexible…but I don’t want to disturb the top order. I don’t think Rohit Sharma should be looking to bat down the order. Yes, you can look at having Kohli at No. 4, particularly, if a wicket falls early because the new ball can do some early damage,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar also highlighted India's batting shortcomings in the first 10-12 overs which has led to some painful defeats in showpiece events. India suffered a top-order collapse in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand. “Every time India has lost, I think it’s that the fact the new ball in the first 10-12 overs, India have lost three or four wickets, and both wickets out of these wickets have been Sharma and Kohli, who’ve been the victims, so it’s difficult. Maybe, look at it depending on the situation,” Gavaskar added.

'If Rohit and Kohli had been bowling quite regularly…'

Speaking to reporters in a press conference on Monday, Indian skipper Rohit joked that he and Kohli can also operate as part-time bowlers for the Men In Blue. With India's Asia Cup squad featuring the likes of all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, Gavaskar observed that India shouldn't be too worried about premier batters playing cameos with the ball.

“(On Rohit & Kohli bowling) If they had been bowling quite regularly, yes, it could be good, but when you look at the successful teams in limited-overs cricket that have gone on to win championships.For India, you’ll find there have been full of all-rounders, batters who can bowl and bowlers down the order who’ve contributed when they get to bat about six or seven overs, they’ve contributed good runs,” Gavaskar added.

