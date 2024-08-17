Dramatic twist on MS Dhoni's IPL future as CSK CEO denies making request to reinstate uncapped rule for retired players

The BCCI is reportedly considering the reintroduction of a rule that would allow internationally retired cricketers to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as uncapped players, provided they have been retired for five years or more. This potential change comes in the wake of discussions between the BCCI and franchise owners as they map out the roadmap for the upcoming IPL season, which might include a mega auction. MS Dhoni during IPL 2024(AP)

The rule, which was enforced until 2021, was discontinued with the expansion of the IPL to include two additional teams.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were initially reported to have spearheaded the request for the return of this rule, with speculation suggesting that the franchise was keen to have their iconic former captain, MS Dhoni, play as an uncapped player in the next IPL season.

Dhoni, who retired from all forms of international cricket in 2020, would meet the criteria for such a selection if the rule were reinstated. Given Dhoni's enduring popularity and his crucial role in CSK's success, the prospect of him continuing in a more flexible capacity has garnered significant attention.

However, on Friday, CSK's CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, firmly denied that the franchise had made this request. Viswanathan went on to suggest that the narrative was the complete opposite.

“I've no idea about it. We've not requested for it. They (the BCCI) have themselves told us that the 'uncapped player rule' may be kept, that's all. They (the BCCI) haven't announced anything as yet. The rules and regulations will be announced by the BCCI,” he told the Times of India.

Uncertainty over Dhoni's future

Amid ongoing speculation about MS Dhoni's future with CSK, the legendary cricketer has remained tight-lipped, leaving fans guessing. However, hints of a gradual transition emerged this year when Dhoni passed on the captaincy reins to the young opening batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad. This move signalled the beginning of a new era for the franchise, as Gaikwad, who has been a standout performer for CSK, was entrusted with the leadership role.

Despite battling a knee injury, Dhoni committed to playing the entire 2023 IPL season, displaying his trademark resilience and dedication. His perseverance paid off, as he led CSK to yet another title victory, further cementing his legacy as one of the league's most successful captains. Following the season, Dhoni underwent knee surgery, which was successful, and he surprised many by returning to training just days before the start of the 2024 edition.

In the 2024 season, Dhoni's bat-handling role changed significantly as he adapted to a lower position. He primarily featured at No. 8 and produced aggressive batting cameos.