'Dressing room talks shouldn't be leaked. If Sarfaraz did this...': Harbhajan blasts 'wrongful' act, tells Gambhir to...

Back-to-back Test series loss, including a whitewash at home against New Zealand, sparked a barrage of controversies, which hinted towards a crack in the Indian dressing room with captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir being at loggerheads during the tour of Australia. Most shocking of all those claims emerged earlier this week when a news channel reported that during the recently-held BCCI review meeting in Mumbai, Gambhir blamed Sarfaraz Khan for all the media leaks during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Former India bowler Harbhajan Singh fumed at Sarfaraz's "wrongful" act and urged Gambhir to talk sense into the youngster. Harbhajan Singh had his say on Sarfaraz Khan rumours

Speaking on his YouTube channel, although Harbhajan remained unsure over the validity of the report on Sarfaraz's act, he asked Gambhir to sit and have a word with the Mumbai batter, who only made his debut in October 2024, in the home series against New Zealand. The legendary off-spinner also drew a concerning similarity between the current Indian team and the one under Greg Chappell owing to the rumours of a crack in the dressing room.

"Whatever has happened in the last few days, be it in Australia or after that...there are wins and losses on the field. But everyday new stories should not come out of the dressing room. Today there was a report that coach saab (Gautam Gambhir) has said Sarfaraz Khan has leaked dressing room talks to media. If the coach has said this, he should not have done so. If Sarfaraz Khan had done this in Australia, you are the coach, you could have talked to to him then. He is a player, make him understand. He is a youngster, he will play for India in the future," Harbhajan said.

"Being a senior player, it's our duty to give wisdom to youngsters. If he (Gambhir) has said this, that Sarfaraz has leaked the news, and if the player has indeed done so, then it's wrong. Dressing room talks should not come out in the open.

"You should sit and solve the matter. Last six-eight months there is lot of rumours in Indian cricket. It's very important that there is coordination among players and coach. In the 2005-06 season, during Greg Chappell era the same thing happened."

Harbhajan fumes at media leaks

The veteran India cricketer was also left fuming at the continued leaks in the media over the discussions in the BCCI review meet, which was appointed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Gambhir and other top BCCI officials.

"Who's is doing this and why? You should not talk bad about your own family members in the open, that way your family's name gets tarnished," Harbhajan Singh said.