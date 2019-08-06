e-paper
Duleep Trophy 2019: Shubman Gill to lead India Blue

The All-India Senior Selection Committee chaired by MSK Prasad picked the squads for India Blue, India Green and India Red that will compete in the tournament from August 17 to September 8.

cricket Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:08 IST
ANI
ANI
New Delhi
File image of India cricketer Shubman Gill.
File image of India cricketer Shubman Gill.(Getty Images)
         

Shubman Gill has been named to lead the defending champions India Blue in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, starting August 17 in Bengaluru. Gill was impressive during India A tour of West Indies A for five unofficial ODIs. The 19-year-old was among the runs as he thrice scored fifties. The All-India Senior Selection Committee chaired by MSK Prasad picked the squads for India Blue, India Green and India Red that will compete in the tournament from August 17 to September 8.

India Blue: Shubman Gill (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Ricky Bhui, Anmolpreet Singh, Ankeet Bawne, Snell Patel (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena, Tushar Deshpande, Basil Thampi, Aniket Chouhdary, Diwesh Pathania, Ashutosh Amar.

India Green: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshath Reddy, Dhruv Shorey, Siddhesh Lad, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Rahul Chahar, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Ishan Porel, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Akshay Wadkar (WK), Rajesh Mohanty, Milind Kumar.

India Red: Priyank Panchal (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hapreet Singh Bhatia, Mahipal Lomror, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Varun Aaron, Ronit More, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Ankit Kalsi. (ANI)

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 15:08 IST

