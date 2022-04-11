Durham to speak with James Franklin after Chahal's allegations stir India greats

Yuzvendra Chahal recently made some sensational revelations about being physical harassed during his stint with Mumbai Indians. Narrating the incident, which took place in the 2013 season, the spinner said that a “drunk” cricketer, whom he doesn't wish to name, had hung him from the 15th floor.

This was not the first time the Indian spinner had made similar revelations about being physically harassed while he was part of the Mumbai Indians setup. In another incident, which took place in 2011, James Franklin and Andrew Symonds had tied his legs and hands and also taped his mouth, before forgetting about him for an entire night.

Taking note of the allegations, County side Durham has stated that they will have a word with head coach Franklin “privately” in this regard.

Chahal had recounted the episode during a podcast by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"We are aware of recent news reports surrounding an incident in 2011 which name a member of our staff," Durham said in a statement to ESPNcricinfo.

"As with any matters involving employees, the club will speak privately with all parties involved to determine the facts."

Franklin, who was part of Mumbai Indians squad from 2011 to 2013, was appointed Durham coach in early 2019.

“It happened in 2011, when Mumbai Indians won the Champions League. We were in Chennai. He [Symonds] had had a lot of 'fruit juice'. I don't know what he was thinking, but he and James Franklin got together and tied my hands and legs and said, 'no, you've to open'. They were so lost that they taped my mouth and forgot about me completely during the party.”

"Then they all left and, in the morning, someone came to clean [the room] and saw me, and called a few others and untied me," Chahal had said in the podcast.

He also revealed that none of them ever apologised for their act.

Meanwhile, the incidents brought to light by Chahal created quite a stir in the Indian cricket fraternity. Former India opener Virender Sehwag urged Chahal to reveal the name of the player before condemning the act. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri called for a life ban on the player.