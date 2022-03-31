'That Yuvraj ball changed my life': Bravo recalls 2006 delivery that 'made the world look up': 'It made my T20 career'

In 2006, India were on a tour to West Indies where the side played in five ODIs and four Tests. The Rahul Dravid-led side had faced a devastating 1-4 loss in the one-dayers but defeated the Windies 1-0 in the Test series. The side had made a good start to the tour, winning the first ODI in Jamaica comprehensively by five wickets. However, the second match at the same venue is still remembered by fans as it resulted in a heartbreaking one-run defeat for India.

Also read: IPL 2022: CSK's Dwayne Bravo 1 wicket away from surpassing Lasith Malinga in biggest bowling record in league's history

The image of Yuvraj Singh staring in disbelief as he was bowled by Dwayne Bravo remains fresh in the minds of Indian cricket fans. 16 years later, the West Indies all-rounder recalled the moment, stating that the delivery to Yuvraj “changed” his life.

“It made the world look up and notice that I have one of the best change-up balls in business and it made my T20 career," Bravo told Indian Express.

Prior to the delivery, Yuvraj had hit Bravo for two successive fours – bringing down the equation from 10 runs needed in five balls to 2 needed in 3. On the fourth ball of the final over, Bravo bowled a slower one and Yuvraj failed to adjust with the variation in pace as he attempted to flick the delivery towards square. The ball hit the leg stump and the Windies secured a one-run win. India failed to win another match for the remainder of the series.

Bravo revealed that then-West Indies captain Brian Lara had discussed “field placements” with him ahead of the wicket-taking ball, further revealing that he still doesn't know what he will ball until he reaches the umpire during his run-up.

“I still hadn’t really thought about what ball to bowl. I am still not clear when I go to the top of my run-up. At some point, before I get to the umpire, I decide I am going to bowl that dipper," said Bravo.

When he was asked to name his favorite delivery, Bravo picked the one to Yuvraj. “Too many, man, to choose one ball as favorite. That Yuvraj ball did change my life," said Bravo.