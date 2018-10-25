Dwayne Bravo retires from international cricket, will play in T20 leagues

Dwayne Bravo called time on his international career on Wednesday night. The West Indies all-rounder will continue to play franchise T20 cricket. Considered one of the best all-rounders to have played the game, issues with the board saw him miss quite a few years of international cricket. Despite that, he entertained the fans whenever he got the opportunity to play for the country. Even in T20 cricket, he was a match-winner for the various franchises that he plied his trade in.

In 164 One Day Internationals, Bravo scored 2,968 runs and picked 199 wickets. In T20 cricket, he hit 1,142 runs and took 52 wickets. While he didn’t play too many Tests for West Indies, he did turn up in 40 matches, scoring 2,200 runs and took 86 wickets, including his best bowling figures of six for 55.

Announcing his retirement, Bravo said: “Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game. After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lords Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career.

“However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players. I thank the countless persons who were instrumental to my success, particularly my family and QPCC where I developed my skills at an early age. I thank the many loyal fans who continue to support my journey and who recognize my efforts on and off the field. I am extremely fortunate to have a career that has taken me across the globe into the most prestigious dressing rooms sharing experiences with all the recent legends of this glorious game. I will continue my professional career as a cricketer and entertainer living as a true champion.”

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 10:37 IST