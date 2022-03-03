'We were messaging each other 'No one is going to buy you'': Bravo reveals exchange with CSK teammate during IPL auction

The Chennai Super Kings, the second most successful team in the history of IPL, were able to retain most of their core team from the previous editions as they settled on a 25-member squad for the IPL 2022. Having retained four players in MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK spent a whopping amount of money to acquire 21 players, the most expensive of which was Deepak Chahar for ₹14 crore.

While CSK lost out on bringing back their superstars from last year such as Faf du Plessis, they did manage to bring back the likes of Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu. However, these three were picked during the final stages of the auction and Bravo revealed that he and another CSK star were ribbing each other while the event was taking place.

"I am his biggest nightmare. We both were messaging each other on Instagram throughout the entire auction process and the build up to the auction. 'Oh you're going to go unsold. No one is going to buy you.' All these rubbish talks with each other. But we both wanted to be back in CSK and I know he was happy for me, I was happy for him that we are going to be back again," Bravo told CSK, a video of which was shared by the franchise’s Twitter handle.

He further revealed that Rayudu, who played an instrumental part in CSK winning the IPL title in 2018, did not want to represent any other franchise barring the Yellow Army. "Amba did not want to play for another franchise. He irritates me too much now so I am going to stay away from him. We're going to fight again as normal this season. As long as we keep fighting and keep winning, that's important," mentioned Bravo.