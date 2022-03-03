Home / Cricket / 'We were messaging each other 'No one is going to buy you'': Bravo reveals exchange with CSK teammate during IPL auction
cricket

'We were messaging each other 'No one is going to buy you'': Bravo reveals exchange with CSK teammate during IPL auction

  • Dwayne Bravo revealed that he and another CSK star were ribbing each other while the event was taking place.
Dwayne Bravo will return for CSK in IPL 2022.&nbsp;(IPL/CSK)
Dwayne Bravo will return for CSK in IPL 2022. (IPL/CSK)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 07:31 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Chennai Super Kings, the second most successful team in the history of IPL, were able to retain most of their core team from the previous editions as they settled on a 25-member squad for the IPL 2022. Having retained four players in MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK spent a whopping amount of money to acquire 21 players, the most expensive of which was Deepak Chahar for 14 crore.

While CSK lost out on bringing back their superstars from last year such as Faf du Plessis, they did manage to bring back the likes of Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu. However, these three were picked during the final stages of the auction and Bravo revealed that he and another CSK star were ribbing each other while the event was taking place.

Also Read - ‘Don’t give me hope': Suresh Raina hits top trends as fans anticipate Gujarat Titans to replace Jason Roy with ‘Mr IPL’

"I am his biggest nightmare. We both were messaging each other on Instagram throughout the entire auction process and the build up to the auction. 'Oh you're going to go unsold. No one is going to buy you.' All these rubbish talks with each other. But we both wanted to be back in CSK and I know he was happy for me, I was happy for him that we are going to be back again," Bravo told CSK, a video of which was shared by the franchise’s Twitter handle.

He further revealed that Rayudu, who played an instrumental part in CSK winning the IPL title in 2018, did not want to represent any other franchise barring the Yellow Army.  "Amba did not want to play for another franchise. He irritates me too much now so I am going to stay away from him. We're going to fight again as normal this season. As long as we keep fighting and keep winning, that's important," mentioned Bravo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
csk ipl 2022 ipl dwayne bravo + 2 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out