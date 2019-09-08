Dwayne Bravo ruled out of CPL due to injury

cricket

Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the Caribbean Premier League with a finger injury. Bravo was part of the Trinbago Knight Riders squad, but following the injury the franchise was forced to appoint Kieron Pollard as the captain.

He was expected to be available for the latter stages but could not make it as the injury was severe enough to rule him out.

“The next aim for me is rehab to try to get my fingers moving again, it is going to be a long process...I will be back playing competitive cricket in about two months’ time,” Bravo was quoted as saying by the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

Earlier, The BCCI had issued a notice to Dinesh Karthik on September 6 for allegedly violating guidelines of his central contract. Karthik was seen attending a Trinbago Knight Riders’ game and it violated his central contract. Karthik had to issue an apology to BCCI.

“I have not participated in TKR in any capacity. During the 1st TKR game on September 4, Brendon McCullum had invited me to watch the game from the dressing room, which I did & also wore TKR jersey. I wish to tender my unconditional apology for not seeking permission from BCCI prior to embarking on his visit,” Karthik said in a letter addressed to the board.

“My coming to Trinidad was at the invitation of head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, Brendon McCullum, who also happens to be the head coach of TKR. He felt that it will be useful for me as a captain of KKR, to come for some discussions with him in regard to KKR,” he added.

