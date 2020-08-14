ECB announce dates for England vs Australia limited-overs series

cricket

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 12:38 IST

The England Cricket Board have announced the dates for the postponed limited-overs series against Australia. England were due to host the Aussies in July but the series was postponed due to Covid-19 lockdowns. Now the three-match ODI and T20 series will be played in at the start of September and would continue till mid-September.

The Australian squad will arrive in England on August before travelling to Derbyshire. From there, they will be transferred to the Ageas Bowl in Southampton after England’s last Test match against Pakistan. Australia will play four practice games in England before the start of the T20 series on 4 September. The other two T20s will be played on September 6 and September 8 respectively.

READ| ‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at PM Imran Khan for ruining cricket in Pakistan



The three ODI’s will be at Old Trafford on 11 September, 13 September and 16 September. The 50-over matches will be the part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

“We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of Cricket Australia for their efforts in getting this tour underway. Their co-operation to ensure these matches are staged is crucial to cricket in this country. It will also provide much-needed financial aid at all levels of cricket in England and Wales as we work through the challenges in front of us,” ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison said.

“The rivalry between England and Australia is the pinnacle of sporting competition. The Vitality IT20s and Royal London Series will be thrilling contests and a perfect way to culminate the men’s international season in this extraordinary summer.”

Cricket Australia’s interim Chief Executive Officer added that the team is excited to get back into the international fray after an extended gap.

“We are very excited to be heading to England and to get back into the international fray. We congratulate the ECB on leading the resumption of the game in a way that places the health and safety of players and staff at its core.

“We would also like to thank the Australian Government for granting travel exemptions for the Australian men’s team, as well as all those who have worked tirelessly to put together a plan that allows for the tour to progress in a bio-secure way.”

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.