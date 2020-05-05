e-paper
Home / Cricket / ECB terminates players’ contract for now postponed ‘The Hundred’: Report

ECB terminates players’ contract for now postponed ‘The Hundred’: Report

Last week, the ECB had postponed the inaugural edition of ‘The Hundred’ -- a new 100-balls-per-side format to be played by eight teams in separate men’s and women’s tournaments -- to next year.

cricket Updated: May 05, 2020 15:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Representational image.
Representational image.(Getty Images)
         

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has cancelled the contracts of the players who were due to participate in the now suspended ‘The Hundred’ competition. Last week, the ECB had postponed the inaugural edition of ‘The Hundred’ -- a new 100-balls-per-side format to be played by eight teams in separate men’s and women’s tournaments -- to next year. The teams had selected their squads in a draft last October, while the women’s teams were in the process of completing their squads.

However, now with the delay, the board has sent players a letter to inform them of the decision about the termination of the contracts. “We can confirm that a letter terminating current player contracts has been issued today to all involved,” BBC Sport quoted ECB as saying in a statement.

Also read: ‘Hell, this is not over’: When Virat Kohli’s celebrations triggered Russell-mania in Bangalore

“This letter is necessary paperwork to legally update and inform players of the situation, which follows a notification last week around the launch of the new competition being moved to 2021.

“We are working closely with PCA on a number of options for players regarding next year’s launch,” the statement added.

All professional cricketing activities already remain suspended in England and Wales till July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has thus far claimed more than 2.4 lakh lives worldwide.

